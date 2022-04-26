fbpx

2023: “I Joined The Presidential Race Because…” – Osinbajo

April 26, 2022092
Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice-President of Nigeria revealed it will be a betrayal to Nigeria if he does not contest for presidency in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

The Vice-President made this known during a visit to the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Osinbajo said aside from his current position, having served as acting president for months has also given him the needed experience to lead Nigeria.

“Many people are dying for the country every day. If with all that has been given to me by the grace of God — all the experience — I now retire to Lagos or Ikenne to go and write my memoir, it would be a great injustice to this country,” the Vice President said.

“Now the opportunity has come, with the experience that I have, the connection and contacts that I have both locally and internationally, it will be a betrayal to the country not to accept to serve the country.

“Nobody can be anything without the endorsement of God. I declare my intention based on the fact that I have served for over seven months as acting president. I was given very serious responsibility as an acting president.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

