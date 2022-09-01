Osinbajo Meets USA Govt To Discuss Nigeria’s Energy Plan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has left Nigeria for the United States to discuss Nigeria’s Energy Transition plan. This was annouced in a recent statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

According to the release, Prof. Osinbajo will head the Nigeria’s Energy Transition Implementation Working Group on the US mission. Meetings to begin to promote the strategy and win support from the US government, the private sector, and other development partners.

The vice president will meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, and the President of the World Bank Group, according to a statement titled “Osinbajo Travels to United States, Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan on the Agenda.”

On August 24, 2022, a global virtual event served as the official debut of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan.

The indigenous plan, which was created to help achieve 2060 net-zero emissions, looks for commitment in five crucial industries: power, cooking, oil and gas, transportation, and industry. By 2060, Nigeria will need $410 billion to implement its Transition Plan.