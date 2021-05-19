Osinbajo Hosts FEC Meeting At Presidential Villa

May 19, 2021 80

While President Muhammadu Buhari is away on a four-day state visit to France, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is chairing the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and five ministers.

READ ALSO: FG Reverses Passport Issuance Timeline From 24 Hours To 6 Weeks

The ministers physically present at the meeting are; the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of the Federal Executive Council are attending virtually.