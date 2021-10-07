fbpx

Osinbajo Heads To London For UN Meetings On Energy Transition

October 7, 20210140
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is billed to speak at the United Nations High-Level event on the Energy Transition in Africa agenda with a special focus on Nigeria. 

Osinbajo will be leaving today and will represent the President at the event that will hold on Friday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande, said in a statement.

The event will feature meetings organised by UN-Energy ahead of the UN Climate Conference COP26, which would be hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow, Scotland. 

He is expected back in the country on Sunday, October 10, 2021. 

The Vice President will also hold talks with the President-Designate of COP26, Mr Alok Sharma, a cabinet rank UK Minister and the Chair of the UK Government’s COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC), on issues regarding the 2050 global Net-Zero emissions target and the need for the international community to align on the key elements of a just and equitable transition for all.

Osinbajo is also expected to deliver an address at the Imperial College London, where he will interact with the academic community on the global energy transition and Nigeria’s position on a just transition.

Imperial College is at the forefront of research on generating a new understanding of the investment opportunity in renewable energy, clean technologies, and climate-resilient infrastructure. 

Nigeria is playing a prominent role in shaping the energy and climate agendas in 2021. In its role as a Global Theme Champion for the theme on Energy Transition at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy, Nigeria led the advocacy on behalf of developing nations for the clean energy offer and recognition of various transition fuels. 

Nigeria also put forward an ambitious Energy Compact focused on accelerating energy access both through electrification and access to clean cooking solutions and has been a focus country for the Energy Transition Council (ETC) of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). 

The Vice President will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor and the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu, among others. 

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa

