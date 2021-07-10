Osinbajo, Gbaja Grace Transcorp Hotels ‘Aura’ App Unveiling

July 10, 2021 151

Transcorp Hotels has unveiled “Aura”, a hospitality mobile application, to assist customers make hotel reservations, short-let apartments, and dine in restaurants across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels, Dupe Olusola, stated that Aura will offer new jobs and aid in the diversification of the nation’s economy.

“Aura is a digital hospitality platform that gives people the opportunity, at the touch of their fingertips, to book exciting accommodations at all locations in Nigeria,” Olusola said.

“For us, Aura is an opportunity to diversify our economy, it is an opportunity to create jobs and employment, an opportunity to develop domestic tourism and leisure travel. There is nothing that has been done like this before in Nigeria and our plan is to go beyond and to Africa and take on the world.

“There are so many people that have invested in real estate and have left it fallow and are not actually making money from it. Aura provides an opportunity for you to list your property and be able to make money from it.”

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo commended the Aura application describing his experience as intriguing after navigating through the app.

“I was quite intrigued by the concept of Aura. I actually went to the website to better acquaint myself with the service. I downloaded the app on my phone and on my iPad and I found the dashboard quite easy to navigate. There are copious offerings of hotels, short let apartments and I have found the response interesting,” Osinbajo said.

“Aura is a digital hospitality platform that is simple enough but there are a number of digital hospitality platforms here. I think the unique offering here is putting its huge reputation behind helping customers choose the best accommodation. I think this is great and it will help revive the hospitality industry especially after the downturn in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“I would like to commend the Transcorp team led by my brother and the man of many ideas, Tony Elumelu.”

Osinbajo said the application is an “excellent innovation” that would give a boost to the country’s hospitality industry.

Other dignitaries present at the launch of the application on Thursday night were Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate minority leader; and Ndudu Elumelu, house minority leader.

Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holding, owner of a majority of Transcorp shares, was also present at the event.