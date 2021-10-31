Osinbajo Expresses Optimism For Nigeria’s Future

October 31, 2021 92

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that he is “completely convinced” that Nigeria’s future is bright.

Osinbajo made the comment on Saturday during the annual thanksgiving service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), in Jos, the Plateau capital.

Osinbajo while explaining the need to speak positively stated that “despite everything we are seeing, the spirit of God is hovering over the face of this nation”.

He encouraged Christians to remain trustful in God that despite the complexities of the country’s obstacles, Nigeria will come out victorious.

“Every believer is an anointed priest of God. So, unlike any other gathering, those of us who are here are led not by the flesh but by the spirit of God. We rely on the inherent, infallible, word of God — not speculations, not rumours,” he said.

“Indeed, for us, the foundation of truth for us is the word of God. This is why I’m completely convinced that the future of our nation is very bright, very bright indeed. Things are going the way God operates. Our God is a God of complex situations. He steps in when things get complicated. He’s not a man whose options are limited. He has no limits, no boundaries.”

Osinbajo also prayed for God’s mercy upon Plateau state and Nigeria in general, and encouraged the Christian community to trust that a “new season” is at hand.

“The church must not fear. We are the called-out ones of God. We are indestructible. The force that will destroy the church does not exist and cannot exist, because the creator of the heavens and the earth is the head of the church and He is the one who has reminded us that He will build His church and indeed, the gates of hell will not prevail against it,” he said.

“He will give us the keys of the kingdom and whatever it is we bind on earth will be bound in heaven. We are confident that all is well with us. So, we bind all forces of evil, division, injustice. Everything that has caused us sadness, sorrow, we bind them today, and we declare in the word of God that has been spoken to us that the siege is over in this land. The church of God is coming to a new season of glory and victory.”