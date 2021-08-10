Osinbajo Explores Bilateral Relations With Vietnam in Agric, Tech

August 10, 2021 124

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has identified opportunities for bilateral relations between Nigeria and Vietnam in areas of agriculture and technology development.

He said Vietnam has shown great innovation in rice production and cashew processing which Nigeria will benefit from.

Osinbajo said this on Monday at the Presidential Villa during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Nigeria, Luong Quoe.

He added that both countries will benefit from knowledge sharing of technology and telecoms innovations between Nigerian youths and Vietnam youths.

“There are specific areas where we have talked about in the past, agriculture is one. There was also talk about cashew processing and rice growing and rice processing where Vietnam has shown great innovation and great success. We think that these are areas where we certainly can do a lot more with cooperation,” the vice president said.

He added, “I know that Vietnam is doing interesting things in technology and telecoms sectors. I think that we should look for opportunities where young people in Nigeria and Vietnam can interact especially in technology and share ideas, innovation, and their different attainments. I certainly would like us to explore that possibility, especially in the area of technology with our young people.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Quoe commended Nigeria’s role in Africa “as being enormous” and stated that Vietnam “would always wish to have Nigeria’s support in multilateral forums, most importantly the United Nations.”

He also mentioned that the economic potential between both countries is huge, saying Nigeria “would soon recognize Vietnam as a country of full market economy and Nigeria and Vietnam would sign an agreement on investment, promotion and protection.”

The Ambassador noted that there were between 5,000 to 7,000 Nigerians studying and helping in the development of the economy of Vietnam and also requested the consideration of direct flights between Nigeria and Vietnam.