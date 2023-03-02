Osinbajo Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima On Electoral Victory

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu on his election victory.

Osinbajo via a statement on Wednesday through Laolu Akande, his spokesperson, quoted the vice-president as saying that over the years, Tinubu has demonstrated “a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals” which the country needs at this time.

The president-elect was urged by Osinabjo to fulfill the progressive mandate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I warmly congratulate the flagbearer of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 Presidential Elections, and his declaration as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“I also congratulate His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima on his declaration as Vice president-elect of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“In your previous years of public service, you have demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

“These attributes are needed especially at this time, to reach out to disaffected sections of our society and to meet the aspirational expectations of our young people who have shown such a strong desire to impact our democratic process in a positive way.

“I trust that they will not allow whatever setbacks they may have experienced to truncate their strong desire to determine the future course of our national journey. Through thick and thin, we must all remain focused on the objective of birthing the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I pray that Almighty God will help you to fulfill the progressive mandate of our Party, as well as your various plans to improve the security, welfare, and happiness of all Nigerians.”