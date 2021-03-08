Osinbajo At 64: Buhari Extols Vice In Birthday Message

March 8, 2021 228

President Muhammadu Buhari described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a “cool-headed gentleman” in a birthday message.

The message from the president was shared in a tweet, as the VP truns 64.

Buhari said, “Happy 64th Birthday to @ProfOsinbajo, a reliable and dedicated deputy who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job; a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.

READ ALSO: Five Leading Women Speak On Challenging Gender Bias, Inequality, Stereotypes

“Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties. I’m proud to have selected him as my running mate, and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.

“I wish him many more prosperous years and Almighty God’s continued guidance and blessings.”

Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties. I’m proud to have selected him as my running mate, and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 8, 2021

Other Well Wishers

Gbajabiamila’s Message

Also praising the VP was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Gbajabiamila, who described Osinbajo as “a patriot and democrat, whose services to his fatherland have been commendable, particularly since he became the Vice President in 2015.”

“The VP has for many decades dedicated himself to serving humanity, serving variously as a teacher (lecturer), pastor and a politician of repute.

“Prof. Osinbajo is one Nigerian that should be celebrated at every point in time, but the occasion of his 64th birthday calls for more celebration.”

READ ALSO: IWD 2021 & Protein Deficiency: Women To Save The World

Lawan’s Message

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan said, “Professor Osinbajo, has made his marks in his many fields of endeavour and particularly in the administration of our great nation.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to imbue him with wisdom and good health as he ably supports President Muhammadu Buhari in their patriotic mission to transform Nigeria and unite its people in happiness and prosperity.”