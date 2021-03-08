fbpx
Osinbajo At 64: Buhari Extols Vice In Birthday Message

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLENEWS

Osinbajo At 64: Buhari Extols Vice In Birthday Message

March 8, 20210228
Osinbajo At 64: Buhari Extols Vice In Birthday Message

President Muhammadu Buhari described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a “cool-headed gentleman” in a birthday message.

The message from the president was shared in a tweet, as the VP truns 64.

Buhari said, “Happy 64th Birthday to @ProfOsinbajo, a reliable and dedicated deputy who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job; a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.

READ ALSO: Five Leading Women Speak On Challenging Gender Bias, Inequality, Stereotypes

“Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties. I’m proud to have selected him as my running mate, and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.

“I wish him many more prosperous years and Almighty God’s continued guidance and blessings.”

Other Well Wishers

Gbajabiamila’s Message

Also praising the VP was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Gbajabiamila, who described Osinbajo as “a patriot and democrat, whose services to his fatherland have been commendable, particularly since he became the Vice President in 2015.”

“The VP has for many decades dedicated himself to serving humanity, serving variously as a teacher (lecturer), pastor and a politician of repute.

“Prof. Osinbajo is one Nigerian that should be celebrated at every point in time, but the occasion of his 64th birthday calls for more celebration.”

READ ALSO: IWD 2021 & Protein Deficiency: Women To Save The World

Lawan’s Message

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan said, “Professor Osinbajo, has made his marks in his many fields of endeavour and particularly in the administration of our great nation.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to imbue him with wisdom and good health as he ably supports President Muhammadu Buhari in their patriotic mission to transform Nigeria and unite its people in happiness and prosperity.”

Related tags :

About Author

Osinbajo At 64: Buhari Extols Vice In Birthday Message
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates Further BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 1, 20210147

Financial Experts Support Naira Exchange Rate Unification

…Highlight impact of devaluation Financial experts have lent their support to the gradual adjustment of the exchange rate to close the gap between the NAFEX market and the parallel market. The experts
Read More
Council of State Meeting COVERNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 22, 2019085

Obasanjo, GEJ Present at Buhari-led Council of State Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with members of the National Council of State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started at 11.a.m prompt at the Council Chambe
Read More
June 16, 2014057

Exposed! Sixteen State Governments In N520bn Debt

There are reports that sixteen states of the federation have raised bonds totalling N520 billion in the last six years without clear outlines on how the funds were used. The 16 state government are al
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.