Osinbajo Advocates Review of Revised Broadcast Code

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the federal government needs to revisit the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) amendment of the broadcasting code.

Osinbajo said this on Friday during a session with Nick Clegg, vice-president of Facebook’s policy and communication.

The code, which has stirred a lot of controversy, seeks to regulate content exclusivity, enforce content sharing and empower the NBC to determine prices at which content is sold to sub-licensees by rights holders.

Also, the fine for hate speech has been increased from N500,000 to N5 million.

Osinbajo said there is need to take a second look at the code so as not to “stifle the work of hardworking, creative people”.

“The NBC code is one where the is now activity around trying to take a second look at it. Those who say that it is pro-competition, it is one I think we should take a second look at,” Osinbajo said.

“Basically, it says if you have a licenced product for TV, you’re expected to share it with other platforms. It’s one which I understand the argument of those who say this is a violation of copyright and intellectual property which is a very strong point and this is why I think we have to take a second look at it and see whether there are ways of moderating it to be more acceptable so as not stifle the work of very very hardworking, creative people.”