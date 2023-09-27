Osimhen’s Agent To Sue Napoli Over TikTok Post

Victor Osimhen’s agent has threatened Napoli with legal action following the publication of a video on the club’s official social media ridiculing the Nigeria striker for missing a penalty in the weekend’s goalless draw against Bologna.

The TikTok post, which was later deleted, showed Osimhen failing to score his spot-kick in the Serie A encounter with a high-pitched voice pleading “gimme penalty please,” eliciting a rage from Roberto Calenda.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted,” Calenda said.

“(It is) A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Osimhen has struggled in the early stages of the season for Napoli, but he has still scored three goals in six games.

After scoring 31 goals in all competitions last season as Napoli won their first league title since 1990, the 24-year-old has become an idol in Naples.

Osimhen, who was a summer target for Chelsea and Manchester United, is now negotiating a contract extension with Napoli, with his current agreement set to expire in June 2025.

Just over three years ago, he was signed by Napoli from Lille for an initial fee of 70 million euros, a trade that is being probed by Italian authorities.

On Tuesday, Italian media claimed that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is being probed by prosecutors in Rome for allegedly inflating the value of the move, which included the sale of four players to Lille.