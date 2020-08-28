Osifo Festus Wins PENGASSAN Presidential Election

Comrade Osifo Festus of Total Nigeria Plc, in the early hours of Friday, emerged as the 16th President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria,PENGASSAN.

He defeated his sole challenger, Comrade Roland Frederick of Shell Petroleum, by 200 to 183 votes.

A total of 384 delegates drawn from the association’s branches nationwide participated in the 6th Triennial National Delegates Conferences held at the NAF Conference Center Abuja.

Others elected are; Duru Mathew Deputy President, Victor Ononokpono, National Treasurer.

Source: THISDAY