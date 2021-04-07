Osibanjo Decorates Usman Baba As IGP

April 7, 2021 107

Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President has decorated Usman Alkali Baba with the rank of Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The decoration ceremony is held at the Vice President Conference Hall at the State House in Abuja.

Those present at the event include the former IGP, Mohammed Adamu; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu and his colleague in the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

Also present were the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police on Tuesday.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: CJN Urges Members Of Judiciary Staff To Call Off Strike

The Acting IGP replaced Mr. Mohammed Adamu whose tenure expired February 1, 2021, but President Buhari extended his tenure for three months.

Until his appointment, Usman Alkali Baba was a Deputy Inspector-General, DIG of Police, and will be in acting capacity pending his confirmation by the Senate.

The newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force, IGP Usman Alkali Baba saluting Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. 📸 @tolanialli pic.twitter.com/MgTU0Gy2j4 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 7, 2021

DIG Usman Alkali Baba has been decorated with the rank of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo this afternoon at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/6eJalQeYX2 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 7, 2021

Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Vice President of Nigeria, this afternoon, decorated, newly appointed Ag. IGP @PoliceNG, Alkali Baba Usman at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/8ylZjUu03K — Minister of Police Affairs (@MinofPoliceNG) April 7, 2021