Osibanjo Blames Poor Contract Negotiations On Corruption

June 28, 2021
Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday blamed corruption and lack of transparency, among other factors, for poor contract negotiations in Nigeria.

Osibanjo made the comment while addressing a two-day capacity building workshop for negotiators.

The workshop, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja, seeks to help Nigeria improve its terms of engagement with the rest of the world as part of efforts to stem illicit financial flows.

He also cited the P&ID case and the Strategic Alliance Contract case where Nigeria is at risk of losing billions of dollars due to poor and shrewd negotiations of the contracts.

He called for proper negotiation by Nigeria in the ongoing discussion on climate change which he says should put into consideration Nigeria’s peculiar economic situation and needs of the citizen

