Oshoala Becomes First African Female To Win Champions League Title

May 17, 2021 151

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has become the first African female to win the Women’s Champions League title after her club Barcelona Femeni humbled Chelsea 4-0 in the final on Sunday.

This victory is the Barcelona Femeni’s first Champions League title.

The match which was played at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden saw the eventual winners annihilate their opponents with some blistering football.

Melanie Leupolz netted a freak own goal 33 seconds into the one-sided first 45 minutes.

2017 UEFA and FIFA women’s player of the year, Lieke Mertens, was involved in three of Barcelona Femeni’s four goals.

After making it 2-0 with a controversial spot kick, Alexia Putellas put a sensational pass through to Aitana Bonmati, who scored the third.

A glorious run from Martens ended with a tap-in for Caroline Graham Hansen to compound Chelsea’s woes in the first half.

Chelsea came into the second half guns blazing but were successfully contained by the Blaugranes.

Oshoala was brought in to replace Jennifer Hermosoin in the 71st minute. However, Oshoala’s added time goal was ruled offside.

Barcelona Femeni won the Primera División title last Sunday with eight games remaining. They have won all 26 matches in the current season.