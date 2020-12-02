Osaze Odemwingie, Peter Okoye Clash on Instagram

December 2, 2020 49

Former Super Eagles star, Osaze Odemwingie, and musician, Peter Okoye, have clashed on Instagram over a post made by Osaze where he accused Okoye of robbing his followers.

Osaze criticized the former P-Square singer on his Instagram story. after the artiste asked his followers to participate in a challenge that would give them financial reward during this festive period.

In his post, the former Nigerian footballer wrote, “@peterpsquare you are robbing people in broad daylight with that your nonsense business and now you want to take even Christmas from them? You no dey fear God at all?”

Reacting to Osaze’s post, Peter Okoye asked his over 10 million followers to pray for the former soccer star, saying, ” all is definitely not well with him”.

Peter Okoye shared a direct message he sent to Osaze on Instagram, in which he said the former Super Eagles captain looked sick and needs help.

Okoye wrote, “Bro I tried to ignore, but I am so disappointed in you! If you are now close to God does not make you feel others are close to the devil! I own a registered and licensed lottery platform just like every other individual does both here and abroad.

“But coming to spill this rubbish just because you feel you are now closer to God! Bro my music never brought you close to this your God in particular! Bro you have been Brainwashed Period! You look sick and you need help? Learn to mind your business and focus on that your God and your life! DISAPPOINTED.”