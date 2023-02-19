Osakwe Succeeds Retired Adeyemi At Transcorp

Udechukwu Obi Osakwe has succeeded Alexander Adeyemi, the billionaire retired director on the board of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Adeyemi recently retired from the board of Transcrop for years after he was appointed as a Non-executive Director.

Osakwe’s appointment, however, took effect from Friday, February 17, 2023.

A look into Osakwe’s career

Osakwe brings to the Board his extensive experience in Finance and Management Consulting, having held critical roles across the public and development sectors. He is an experienced Chartered Accountant, Finance Director, and strong finance professional with a demonstrated history in the Management Consulting Industry. He has worked with Donor Organizations such as the World Bank (IDA), AfDB, Global Fund, and the GAVI.

With more than 30 years of private and public sector professional experience covering management consultancy and oversight of financial management operations, with the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria, and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (Treasury House) Abuja, Osakwe is a great addition to the Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Osakwe holds a B.Sc in Accountancy from Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), Enugu, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Nigeria (Enugu).