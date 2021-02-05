fbpx
Orthodox Church Faces Backlash As Baby Dies After Baptism

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWS

Orthodox Church Faces Backlash As Baby Dies After Baptism

February 5, 2021016
Orthodox Church Faces Backlash As Baby Dies After Baptism

The Orthodox Church faced growing pressure on Thursday to change baptism rituals over the death of a baby after baptism in Romania, which involves immersing infants three times in holy water.

The six-week-old suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital on Monday but he died a few hours later, the autopsy revealed the baby had liquid in his lungs.

Prosecutors have opened a manslaughter probe against the priest in the northeastern city of Suceava.

An online petition calling for changes to the ritual had gathered more than 56,000 signatures by Thursday evening.

“The death of a newborn baby because of this practice is a huge tragedy,” said a message with the petition. “This risk must be ruled out for the joy of baptism to triumph.”

One internet user denounced the “brutality” of the ritual and another criticised the “stubbornness of those who think that it is the will of God” to maintain it.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Top Business News Roundup For Today February 5, 2021

Local media recounted several similar incidents in recent years.

Church spokesman Vasile Banescu said priests could pour a little water on the baby’s forehead instead of full immersion.

But Archbishop Teodosie, leader of the Church’s traditionalist wing, said the ritual would not change.

Over 80 percent of Romanians are Orthodox and according to recent opinion polls, the Church is one of the most trusted institutions.

About Author

Orthodox Church Faces Backlash As Baby Dies After Baptism
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Sterling FEATURESINTERNATIONAL
August 11, 2016088

BREXIT and the African Sunset

Theresa May was sworn in as Prime Minister of the UK and her opening speech resounded around the world, and the British Pound recovered against the SA Rand and most currencies. But was this just a bli
Read More
July 17, 2014043

European Union Grants Nigeria N3.4b To Boost Power

The European Union (EU) yesterday, approved  a N3.4billion grant to Nigeria to improve access to modern and sustainable energy sources in Nigeria. The grant was jointly announced by the Federal Minist
Read More
[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCENEWS
June 28, 2013029

Reason for Delay in Implementation of Transaction Cost Waiver

The Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has said the waiver granted on stock market transactions cost by President Goodluck Jonathan last December is yet to be implemented due
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon