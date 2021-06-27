fbpx
Orphans In Oyo State To Benefit From Insurance Programme

June 27, 2021080
Orphans in Oyo state will soon enjoy a special health insurance programme, says Gov. Seyi Makinde as he hosted orphanage administrators at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on Saturday.

The governor, who stated that his administration would continue to give the needed support to orphans in the state, added that the State’s Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) would promptly facilitate the programme.

According to him, the special health programme will enable the orphans to begin to access qualitative medical services in the primary health care centres nearest to them.

The governor charged the children in the orphanages to be good and take their studies serious, while praying to God to endow them with wisdom and understanding.

“I have come to your midst today and pray to God to spare my life up to the time when one of you will be governor of this state, it will happen”, he said.

READ ALSO: Strengthening Relevant Institutions Will Sustain Democracy – Speaker

Makinde, who noted that orphanages in the state were performing a herculean task, said such task was impacting positively on the future of the incoming generation and the state at large.

In her remarks, the coordinator of Ark of Hope Orphanage Home, Seyi Akinbohun, who spoke on behalf of others commended the governor for consistently providing for the needs of the homes.

Akinbohun described the governor as a pillar of support for the orphanages in the state, while urging him not to relent or become tired of attending to their requests.

NAN

Orphans In Oyo State To Benefit From Insurance Programme
