Organ Donation: High Commission Hires Lawyers For Ekweremadu

The Nigerian High Commission has hired lawyers in the United Kingdom to defend Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President who has been accused of organ harvesting.

Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President disclosed this after a closed-door session of the chamber on Wednesday.

“I had a personal engagement with our Nigerian High Commissioner to Britain, Alhaji Isola Sarafa, who has done so well to establish contact with our colleague, who has been able to get his team to be in the court at Uxbridge where Ekweremadu was taken to,” Lawan said in a statement issued after the closed-door session.

“The high Commission has also been able to provide some consular services that include the engagement of some lawyers who will defend our colleague.

“We commend them for giving attention to the issue at stake. Equally, the Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister has been engaged here, so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes steps to provide diplomatic support for our colleague.

“Because this issue is already in court, we have limited opportunity to discuss beyond what we have done so far.

“But I want to ensure the family of our colleague, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and Nigerians, that the Senate will continue to engage with our ministry of foreign affairs as well as our high commission in London.

“The High Commission has done so much but we still expect that it will continue to provide any other further consular services.”

The members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs will be traveling to the UK in the next two days to meet with Senator Ekweremadu.

“There will be a delegation to London to see Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife. A delegation from the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate will leave in the next two days for London for that purpose,” the statement added.

“I want to urge all federal government institutions that can do anything to ensure that justice prevails in this case, that they do so.”