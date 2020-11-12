Orange Launches Internet Network in West Africa

November 12, 2020 32

French telecoms giant, Orange, has launched high-speed internet broadband that will cut across several West African countries.

The network named Dioloba will pass through Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Liberia, and Mali, with the aim of delivering high-speed internet broadband in the region.

According to a report by Reuters, Orange said the network is part of a 10,000 km cross-border terrestrial fibre optic network with 10,000 km of undersea cables, which would be used to transmit high-speed internet services to West Africa.

“Orange is actively contributing to the development of undersea and terrestrial infrastructure, which enables the African continent’s digital transformation, by investing 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) each year,” Alioune Ndiaye, Orange CEO for the Middle East and Africa said on Wednesday.

In 2019, Nigeria ranked 7th in terms of countries with the highest number of internet users in the world. As at the end of August 2020 and according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), subscriptions to broadband or high-speed internet services in Nigeria increased significantly to a peak of 82.7 million.