“Oppenheimer” won five awards, AT The 81st Golden Globe Awards Night

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday and the winners have been announced. “Oppenheimer” won five awards, including Best Drama Film, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, and Best Original Score. This puts the movie in a strong position as Hollywood’s awards season progresses, leading up to the Oscars in March.

In the Best Comedy or Musical Film category, “Poor Things”, a sexy and darkly funny take on the Frankenstein myth starring Emma Stone, beat “Barbie”, the other half of last summer’s “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, to take home the award.

Best Film, Drama: “Oppenheimer”

Best Film, Musical or Comedy: “Poor Things”

Best Actor, Drama: Cillian Murphy for “Oppenheimer”

Best Actress, Drama: Lily Gladstone for “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone for “Poor Things”

Robert Downey Jr has won the award for Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in “Oppenheimer”.

“The Holdovers” has won the award for the best female actor in a supporting role, which was presented to Da’Vine Joy Randolph.”

Best director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best non-English language film: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best cinematic and box office achievement (new award): “Barbie”

Best animated feature: “The Boy and the Heron”

Best original score: Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best original song: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” — music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

– TELEVISION –

Best drama series: “Succession”

Best actor in a drama series: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best female actor in a drama series: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best musical or comedy series: “The Bear”

Best male actor in a musical or comedy: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best female actor in a musical or comedy: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best limited series or TV movie: “Beef”

Best male actor in a limited series or TV movie: Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best female actor in a limited series or TV movie: Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best female actor in a supporting role: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Best male actor in a supporting role: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television (new award): Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon”

– FILMS WITH MOST WINS –

“Oppenheimer” – 5

“Poor Things” – 2

“Barbie” – 2

“Anatomy of a Fall” – 2

“The Holdovers” – 2