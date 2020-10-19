‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ is Not Targeted at #EndSARS Protest – Nigerian Army

October 19, 2020 25

The Nigerian Army says “Operation Crocodile Smile” has nothing to do with the #EndSARS protest.

In a statement on Sunday, Musa Sagir, army spokesman, said it is wrong to say the exercise is targeted at protesters who are out in major cities across the country.

Sagir said the army has been professional since the protest started “nearly two weeks ago”.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to some social media stuff wrongfully condemning the Army and its Leadership over the announcement of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI particularly the Cyber Warfare Component of the Exercise. This year’s Exercise CROCODILE SMILE is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020 has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever,” the statement read.

“For the records, Exercise CROCODILE SMILE is a yearly exercise in the NA Calendar/Forecast of Events which traditionally holds from October to December of each year.

“Thus, to now insinuate that it is an exercise meant to stifle the ongoing #ENDSARS protest is, to say the least highly misinformed. Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI has nothing to do with the ongoing protest and the NA has never been involved in the ongoing protest in any form whatsoever. So far, the army has acted professionally since the civil protest started over two weeks ago.

“The army hereby enjoins all law-abiding Nigerians to go about their lawful activities unhindered as the Exercise has nothing to do with #ENDSARS protest, but a yearly event set out to train NA officers and soldiers in its efforts to ensuring safety and security of Nigeria and her citizens.”

Source: The Cable