Open Grazing: “We Did Not Issue Any Ultimatum” Miyetti Allah

June 15, 2021 120

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBN) has denied issuing a 72-hour ultimatum to Delta State to reverse its laws on open grazing.

According to Usman Baba-Ngelzerma, the Secretary-General of MACBAN the statement by faceless individuals is only meant to create mischief.

Baba-Ngelzerma said MACBAN is a responsible association with eminent personalities like the Sultan of Sokoto as its patron and as such will never do anything to jeopardise the peace of the country.

MACBAN leader said the position of the association on open grazing still remains.

READ ALSO: FG Paid Private Company $67m To Protect Country’s Waterways

The leader urged the Northern Governors to ensure the recovery of all grazing routes in the country, adding that Fulani herders have equal rights with all Nigerians and cannot be treated as second-class citizens.