Opeke Links Business Intelligence To SME Survival

August 4, 2021 80

The Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke, has advised Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operating in Nigeria to apply business intelligence in service delivery in order to survive and create lasting impact.

She gave the advise while speaking as a guest on a radio programme called Fidelity SME Forum in Lagos.

According to Opeke, SMEs, individuals or teams trying to build their start-ups into multinational companies need to first find their niche, develop a comprehensive business plan and prove that they can deliver great services and add value to their customers.

“In a country like Nigeria where there are a number of challenges, if you are trying to build a multinational company, you have to add value to your customers, surround yourself with good mentors and, depending on your size, have a board of directors that can provide guidance,” Opeke said.

Drawing from the experience of MainOne, which started operations over 10 years ago, Opeke underscored the immense opportunities that exist in Nigeria, especially in the services space and identified quality service delivery as one of the elements that was missing in the country.

She noted that the need to grow Nigeria’s SME base has remained topical considering the potential impact of SMEs on the economy.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Becomes Full Member Of ICS, Gets Board Seat

A research report published by professional services firm, PwC suggested that at present, SMEs contribute 48 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, account for 96 per cent of businesses and 84 per cent of employment.

Despite the significant contribution of SMEs to the Nigerian economy, challenges still persist that hinder the growth and development of the sector.

In response to the technology needs of SMEs, Opeke said MainOne has developed a set of services to enable businesses resilience especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our business supports SMEs through technology. We have a product called SME-in-a-Box and Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) packages which we rolled out last year. These products enable small businesses enjoy the same quality of services that larger corporates have to support their operations,” she added.

MainOne is a leading provider of innovative telecom services and network solutions for businesses in West Africa.

,