fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

OPEC Signing Of PIB Into Law Provides Nigeria Unique Opportunity

August 16, 2021031
OPEC Signing Of PIB Into Law Provides Nigeria Unique Opportunity

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Petroleum Industry Bill into law Monday, a move that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says presents an opportunity to “reflect on Nigeria’s rise as a global” supplier of energy.

This was stated in a congratulatory message shared by the Secretary-General of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo, and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Barkindo said that the passage of the bill into law marked a milestone for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He said, “I wish to extend my congratulations to you on signing into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s oil industry and an historic achievement for your Presidency.

“With the stroke of a pen, you have inaugurated a new era for the industry following years of legislative efforts to strengthen the legal, regulatory, fiscal and governance framework of the petroleum sector.

“Indeed, the new law will enhance the Nigerian petroleum industry’s reputation, open the door to new investment and ultimately strengthen its position to meet the world’s growing demand for energy.

“In addition, these resources will be vital to supplying world markets with a broad portfolio of energy options, and support global efforts to alleviate energy poverty as outlined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 7.

READ ALSO: Buhari Says US, Africa Need To Collaborate To Improve Economic Growth

“The passage of the PIB by both houses of the National Assembly on 16 July and your act of signing it into law coincide with another significant milestone in our country’s history – the 50th anniversary of Nigeria’s Membership of OPEC.

“This golden moment provides a unique opportunity to reflect upon Nigeria’s rise as a global energy supplier and partner.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude for your instrumental support in establishing the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) that was agreed on 10 December 2016.

“We could not envision at that time how important this framework would become during the COVID-19-related market crisis.

“It enabled bold, swift and decisive actions to address the historically unprecedented market downfall in 2020, and it has been vital to the ongoing efforts to provide a platform for recovery and future growth.”

PANDEF Disapproves

The signing of the bill into law has not sat well with a section of the country, especially members of host communities where oil is extracted from in the country.

Contained in the bill is a 3 percent allocation of revenue to host communities, a fraction that has been deemed meagre, despite the demand for 10 percent.

Speaking on the bill was the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, who said that the bill was a “disregard for the feelings and concerns of the Niger Delta people by the Buhari administration.”

About Author

OPEC Signing Of PIB Into Law Provides Nigeria Unique Opportunity
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

2019 General ElectionsNEWSLETTER
March 9, 20190276

APC Governorship Candidate Ayogu Eze Alleges Omission from INEC’s Ballot Paper

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Sen. Ayogu Eze has urged the INEC to include his name in the Saturday governorshi
Read More
February 24, 20150158

FG Plans Meeting With ASUP To Avert Threatened Strike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In a bid to avert the indefinite strike by Polytechnic lecturers slated to start on Wednesday, February 25, the federal government, represented by officials
Read More
COVERLIFESTYLENEWSLETTER
June 16, 20180172

L’Oreal to Appeal after UK Setback in Haircare Patent Row

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram L’Oreal , maker of brands like Lancome and Maybelline, said it would seek to appeal a British court ruling favoring a U.S. start-up that accuses the French
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.