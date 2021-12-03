fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

OPEC+ Maintains Monthly Crude Oil Output Increase At 400,000bpd

December 3, 20210117
OPEC+ Maintains Monthly Crude Oil Output Increase At 400,000bpd

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies known as OPEC+ have reached a decision to keep plans to increase oil output by 400,000 barrels per day.

The increase will take effect in January 2022.

The decision was reached at the 23rd OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting (ONOMM) which was held virtually on Thursday.

The monthly meeting by the alliance is held for the primary purpose of evaluating oil output to ‘make certain a stable and balanced oil market.’

NUPENG Suspends Strike As FG Bows To Demands

The alliance, In November, had retained plans to add 400,000 barrels of oil to the market for December, ignoring Joe Biden’s call for more robust output.

The group agreed that due to the rising cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the meeting would remain in session pending further development.

Consequently, the global oil market would be watched closely, and the alliance could review the agreed plan.

At the meeting, OPEC+ also decided to ‘extend the compensation period until the end of June 2022 as requested by some underperforming countries’ and it also requested that ‘underperforming countries submit their plans by December 17, 2021.’

On Thursday, checks by TheCable showed that Brent crude futures rose by 1.04 percent to $69.91 at 6:46 pm.

Also, U.S. West Texas Immediate (WTI) surged by 1.17 percent to $66.74 a barrel at 6:46 pm.

About Author

OPEC+ Maintains Monthly Crude Oil Output Increase At 400,000bpd
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Ogoni N17bn Judgment: Supreme Court Dismisses Shell’s Appeal LEGALNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 27, 202001220

Ogoni N17bn Judgment: Supreme Court Dismisses Shell’s Appeal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), requesting a revisit of a January 11, 2019 judgment
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 18, 20180269

Overnight Lending Rate Surges to 24.67%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian bond market traded slightly flat, with yields ticking slightly growing by c.1bp due to slight sell on the 2036s and 2027s towards close of trad
Read More
BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
January 23, 20180281

CBN Retains MPR at 14% Over Stalled MPC Meeting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has retained key monetary policy variables decided at the last MPC meeting held in November 2017. This is coming as a resu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.