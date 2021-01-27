fbpx
OPEC Fund, AFC Sign $50 million Loan Agreement To Fund Africa’s Post-COVID Recovery

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWS

OPEC Fund, AFC Sign $50 million Loan Agreement To Fund Africa’s Post-COVID Recovery

January 27, 2021023
OPEC Fund, AFC Sign $50 million Loan Agreement To Fund Africa's Post-COVID Recovery

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) have signed a $50 million loan agreement to help finance and build the infrastructure needed for Africa’s post-COVID recovery. This represents the first direct financing co-operation between the two institutions.

The proceeds of the 10-year loan to AFC will help address the continent’s well-known infrastructure financing gap. The loan will also support increased financial flows to Africa and contribute to COVID-19 recovery efforts in African economies by freeing up government funds to meet urgent financing needs related to the pandemic.

AFC President and CEO, Samaila Zubairu said: “AFC has been engaging development partners worldwide to find ways that we can act in concert to mobilize the funds necessary for Africa’s post-pandemic recovery and optimize efficient deployment. This loan is in line with AFC’s effort to support the development-vital infrastructure, from energy to transport and commerce, and to return Africa back to the path of sustainable growth and development. We are committed to working with the OPEC Fund and other partners as critical enablers of essential infrastructure development.”

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “Africa’s urgent infrastructure financing needs have become even more pronounced since the onset of COVID-19. The pandemic has hampered economic growth and investment across the continent. Our support to AFC will help provide sustainable financing for infrastructure development to improve connectivity, transport, logistics, trade and the creation of jobs. We look forward to a long and productive partnership with AFC. By working with experienced regional partners, our development impact is amplified.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Mawi DNA’s Sample Collection Technology Enables BioTech Africa Launch of Affordable Mass Testing Platform

AFC is a financial institution with 28 member countries, established to provide financing and private sector-driven solutions for infrastructure, natural resources and industrial projects across Africa. To date, AFC has invested over US$8.4 billion in projects within 35 African countries. The OPEC Fund signed a cooperation agreement with AFC in 2017 and this loan marks the beginning of collaboration on the ground.

OPEC Fund, AFC Sign $50 million Loan Agreement To Fund Africa's Post-COVID Recovery

About Author

OPEC Fund, AFC Sign $50 million Loan Agreement To Fund Africa’s Post-COVID Recovery
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
October 15, 2013030

Perez: Bale Transfer Costs 91 Million Euros

President of Spanish club,Real Madrid on Tuesday disclosed  that Gareth Bale had cost 91 million euros, confirming the Welsh winger had been insured for the value of his transfer fee. Florentino Perez
Read More
September 2, 2013039

British Scientists Build World’s Fastest Car,Bloodhound SSC

A team of British scientists and engineers have built a full scale model for a car they intend to move more than 1,000 mph, to become  the world’s fastest car. According to the automakers, the automob
Read More
Damilola Ogunbiyi COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 30, 2019045

Damilola Ogunbiyi Appointed as UN’s Special Representative for Sustainable Energy

The Secretary-General of United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has announced the appointment of Nigeria’s Damilola Ogunbiyi as his Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of Uni
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon