OPEC Forecasts Balanced Oil Market in 2016 on Increased Demand

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has projected a significant balance in the oil market in 2016 following expectations of increased demand from China and the developing countries and that the supply of fuel from North American shale will grow slowly.

The cartel said that it expected world oil demand to leap by 1.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2016, up from the 1.28 million bpd this year, reports Reuters.

“World oil demand growth should outpace any increase in oil supply from non-OPEC sources and ultra-light oils such as condensate, increasing the consumption of the OPEC crude.”

“This would imply an improvement towards a more balanced market,” the OPEC’s in-house economists said in the report.

The OPEC has increased production sharply over the last year as its most powerful member, Saudi Arabia, and other core producers in the Middle East Gulf attempt to build market share, leading to higher inventories worldwide.

According to Saudi Arabia, the OPEC it pumped 10.56 million bpd in June, up 231,000 bpd from May. Higher OPEC production has been a major factor behind a collapse in oil prices which are now around half their levels of a year ago. Lower prices have squeezed high-cost oil producers and brought a sharp fall in the number of oil exploration rigs in operation, particularly across North America.