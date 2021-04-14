fbpx
OPEC Adjusts Oil Demand Expectations For 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

OPEC Adjusts Oil Demand Expectations For 2021

April 14, 20210146
OPEC Adjusts Oil Demand Expectations For 2021

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) adjusted its expectations for oil demand in 2021, as producing countries move to increase output in the coming months.

Citing a stronger economic rebound, the organisation stated that its March prediction on the year-on-year increase of oil demand was readjusted to reflect observations of current market demands for oil.

Its six million barrels per day (bpd) prediction for the month was a notch higher than what was projected in March, although that figure was also modified.

OPEC pointed to “stimulus programmes and a further easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures,” influencing the modification of figures.

It added that “an acceleration in the vaccination rollout, largely in the OECD region” also spurred its positive outlook on demand for oil globally in the face of a slow start for many countries’ economies.

READ ALSO: Onyeama Announces Qatar Plans To Invest $5 billion In Nigeria’s Economy

Oil-producing countries reversed decisions to reduce oil production output in the month of April which was initially set to push prices up.

This decision was engendered by vaccination campaigns rolled out globally, giving hope for productive oil sales.

According to AFP, OPEC upgraded its output in March by 0.2 million to rise above 25 million bpd, with credit going to Iran.

About Author

OPEC Adjusts Oil Demand Expectations For 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 17, 2013064

Abia, Anambra, Kano, Ogun, to Join Next Phase of Cashless Policy in July

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chief Executive Officer, Electronic Payment Providers Association of Nigeria, Mrs. Onajite Regha, has said that the next phase of the cash-less policy i
Read More
VAIDS COVERNEWSLETTER
March 19, 2018081

Buhari Has Invested N2.5trn in Infrastructure Since 2015 — Adeosun

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has invested N2.5 trillion in infrastructure since coming into power in 2015, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi A
Read More
September 11, 2013074

NERC Sets Guidelines for Generator Importation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has introduced a N25,000 charge per unit of 100KVA generator imported into the country. In its recently
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.