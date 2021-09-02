fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

OPEC+ 400,000bpd Monthly Oil Output Hike Starts October

September 2, 20210134
OPEC Signing Of PIB Into Law Provides Nigeria Unique Opportunity

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies known as OPEC+ on Wednesday agreed to start the 400,000 barrel-per-day supply in October.

During the 20th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held via video conference, the oil producers’ group revised its 2022 demand outlook upwards.

The oil cartel estimated that demand will grow by 5.95 million bpd after a record drop of about nine million bpd in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But demand only rose by about three million bpd in the first half of 2021.

The group noted that while the effects of the pandemic continued to cast some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened.

READ ALSO: I Sacked Nanono, Mamman To Strengthen Weak Areas, Says Buhari

The oil producers said, “In view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its outlook, the meeting resolved to reaffirm: The decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting on 12 April 2020 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings, including the 19th ONOMM on 18 July 2021.

“Reconfirm the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th ONOMM and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of October 2021.

“Extend the compensation period until the end of December 2021 as requested by some underperforming countries and request that underperforming countries submit their compensation plans by 17 September 2021,” the organisation said.

About Author

OPEC+ 400,000bpd Monthly Oil Output Hike Starts October
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Accept Responsibility For Oil Spill, CUPEJ Tells Chevron OIL & GAS
September 14, 20156155

This is What Shell Needs From Government Before it Can Clean Up Ogoni

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Shell Petroleum Development Company has called on the Federal Government to fight the activities of petroleum pipeline vandals and illegal crude refiners in
Read More
December 18, 20140133

Sony Bows To Pressure, Cancels Christmas Release Of “The Interview”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In the wake of the threats by cyber terrorists to cinemagoers, to boycott the Christmas release of ‘The Interview” a parody comedy that depicts
Read More
7,000 Stolen Artefacts To Arrive Nigeria By October - Ministry ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
July 26, 20210775

7,000 Stolen Artefacts To Arrive Nigeria By October – Ministry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram About 7,000 artefacts stolen from Benin Kingdom will be returned by German government to Nigeria latest October this year. The Permanent Secretary
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.