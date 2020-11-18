NEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Ooni of Ife, Olori Moronke Announce Birth of a Baby Boy

November 18, 2020021
The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola have announced the arrival of a baby boy.

In a tweet on his handle, the excited king equally said both mother and son are doing well.

“To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa,” the revered monarch tweeted on Wednesday. “Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

On October 18th, 2018, the Ooni announced that he has taken a new wife, Naomi.

