Ooni Inaugurates Committee To Investigate Sunday Igboho’s Arrest

July 22, 20210186
The Ooni of Ife, Enita Ogunwusi, has inaugurated a 28-member committee of south-west leaders to come up with findings in the arrest of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho in the Benin Republic.

The coordinator of the committee, Akin Osuntokun stated that the committee will assess the circumstances surrounding Sunday Igbiho’s arrest and related matters.

Igboho who was in the company of his wife on a Germany-bound plane was arrested on Monday night at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, he is being detained by Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou.

The Department of State Services declared him wanted earlier in July after his Ibadan home was raided on July 1, 2021, by its operatives.

Osuntokun said: “The Ooni of Ife inaugurated an advisory council comprising eminent Yoruba sons and daughters across the political spectrum. It is called the Ooni Caucus.

“The inauguration ceremony had been scheduled over a month ago and it is just an accident that it coincided with reports of Sunday Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou. Nonetheless, the council is actively interested in the new development and would appropriately respond in the nearest future.”

Some of the people on the committee are Oba Olusola Alao, the Olugbon of Igbon; Senator Biodun Olujimi; Toyin Saraki; Segun Awolowo’; Doyin Okupe; Gbenga Daniel, and Muyiwa Ige.

