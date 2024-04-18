Ooni Hails Arrival of Locally Sourced Tingo Cola and Tingo Electric Energy Drink at Lagos Launch

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has described the launch of Tingo Cola and Tingo Electric energy drink as a dream come true, adding that the products will bring pride to Africa.

At an exclusive launch event, which was attended by captains of industry, media executives, senior government officials and traditional chiefs at Tingo Place, Lagos on Tuesday April 16, Ooni Ogunwusi congratulated Tingo BV Plc, makers of the beverages, on reaching a significant milestone for black-owned businesses.

The Ooni, who served as the official host of the launch, noted that both Tingo Cola and Tingo Electric uphold local content principles. “Between 80 and 85 percent of the ingredients are locally sourced or manufactured in Nigeria. I’m very proud to say that this product is an exportable product that will meet any international standard all over the world,” he said.

Underscoring the fruitful collaboration that made these products possible, Founder of Tingo Foods, Dozi Mmobuosi, added that, “Tingo Cola and Tingo Electric represent not only a triumph of innovation but also a celebration of Nigerian ingenuity,” adding that the team was “proud to showcase these exceptional beverages to the world and are deeply grateful for the support of His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and all our esteemed guests.”

Mmobuosi also hailed the plan by Tingo BV to distribute its products through Ojaja Malls, which is presently in two major cities and expanding to Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt as well as online platforms.

The Ooni, who is the Chairman of Tingo BV Plc, declared his staunch support for the Tingo drinks as the brand’s “number one ambassador” while promising to guard it towards success. “Today, I am telling the whole world that I have taken up the responsibility for these products because it is one of my passions. My dream was that one day I would be part of a team to design, conceptualize and put together a drink that would be the pride of not only Nigeria but the entire continent of Africa. Today, we celebrate the realization of that vision with Tingo Cola and Tingo Electric Drinks,” he said.

The Tingo range of beverages will subsequently include more flavors, according to Tingo BV Plc. These varieties are Tingo Electra energy drink, Tingo Twist, Tingo Booze, Ojaja Bitters, and Ojaja Herbal Drinks, among others.