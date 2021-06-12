June 12, 2021 111

President Muhammadu Buhari revealed on Friday that only the National Assembly (NASS) can solve issues relating to restructuring, true federalism or devolution of powers.

He made the remark while receiving members of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) at the State House in Abuja.

According to President Buhari, the ongoing constitutional review process being conducted by the National Assembly will hopefully address the agitations of those calling for the restructuring of the country.

“On the contentious issue of restructuring or true federalism or devolution of powers, like you all know, this is a constitutional matter with which only the National Assembly can deal,” the President said, according to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, his spokesman.

“I remain an unapologetic believer in devolving power to the people and that is why I signed the Executive Order granting autonomy to State Legislature and Judiciary. Unfortunately, this was met with some resistance at the state level and led to a more than two months strike action that has cost the country a lot of pain.

“Luckily the National Assembly has nearly completed the constitutional review process, which I hope would address some of the burning issues agitating the minds of our people.’’

While at the meeting, President Buhari also said his administration was working to address the direct and indirect causes of unemployment among the population.

Nigeria has one of the highest levels of unemployment in Africa.