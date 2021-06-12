fbpx
“Only NASS Can Solve Devolution Of Powers” – Buhari

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

“Only NASS Can Solve Devolution Of Powers” – Buhari

June 12, 20210111
"Only NASS Can Solve Devolution Of Powers" - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari revealed on Friday that only the National Assembly (NASS) can solve issues relating to restructuring, true federalism or devolution of powers.

He made the remark while receiving members of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) at the State House in Abuja.

According to President Buhari, the ongoing constitutional review process being conducted by the National Assembly will hopefully address the agitations of those calling for the restructuring of the country.

“On the contentious issue of restructuring or true federalism or devolution of powers, like you all know, this is a constitutional matter with which only the National Assembly can deal,” the President said, according to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, his spokesman.

READ ALSO: Buhari Replaces NBC Boss With Balarabe Illelah

“I remain an unapologetic believer in devolving power to the people and that is why I signed the Executive Order granting autonomy to State Legislature and Judiciary. Unfortunately, this was met with some resistance at the state level and led to a more than two months strike action that has cost the country a lot of pain.

“Luckily the National Assembly has nearly completed the constitutional review process, which I hope would address some of the burning issues agitating the minds of our people.’’

While at the meeting, President Buhari also said his administration was working to address the direct and indirect causes of unemployment among the population.

Nigeria has one of the highest levels of unemployment in Africa.

About Author

“Only NASS Can Solve Devolution Of Powers” – Buhari
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 18, 20130100

The Battle Is Still On ,Ethiopia Warns Eagles

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Head Coach,Sewenet Bishaw Of the Ethiopian Walya Antelopes has warned the Super Eagles that the 2-1 victory on October 13 is not a guarantee that the Africa
Read More
June 19, 20140102

OSMI Unveils Magazine Programme “Inside Brazil” on TV

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The exclusive 2014 FIFA World Cup terrestrial broadcast rights owners for the Nigerian territory, Optima Sports Management International (OSMI) has launched
Read More
June 11, 2015192

Total’s Shareholders Laud N3.78 Billion Dividend Payout

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Shareholders of Total Nigeria Plc , on Wednesday, June 10, at the company’s 37th Annual General Meeting commended the Board and management on N3.78bn divide
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.