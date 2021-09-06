Only Lagos Does Not Have National Housing Programme – State Official

September 6, 2021 66

Of all the thirty-six (36) states in the Federal Republic, Lagos is the only state without a National Housing Programme, the Federal Controller of Housing in Lagos State, Margaret Adejobi, said.

Adejobi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday, stating that the programme development was hindered by a shortage of land.

She said, “It is only Lagos State that do (sic) not have any National Housing Programme of all the 36 states.”

The controller highlighted the growing demand for housing in the state and the desire of the state’s housing department to meet this deficit.

“The demand for housing in Lagos is huge. We have contractors on ground that if they give us the land today, we will start work immediately.

“Our minister and permanent secretary are really passionate about mass housing for Lagos State.”

She called on Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) with idle hectares of land in the state to allow for their use towards the mass housing programme project.

“Ministries and agencies have landed property all over Lagos which are being encroached upon.

“If, for example, they have about 100 hectares of land which they acquired and need just about three to five hectares, there is no point holding onto all the land.

“Why not make use of the ones you need and give our ministry some, let us do this mass housing that we have been canvassing for.

“My vision really is to have a better Lagos, I am a town planner, in the environment sector. My target is to build on what my predecessors have done, to make Lagos State a better place.”