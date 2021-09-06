fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

Only Lagos Does Not Have National Housing Programme – State Official

September 6, 2021066
Only Lagos Does Not Have National Housing Programme - State Official

Of all the thirty-six (36) states in the Federal Republic, Lagos is the only state without a National Housing Programme, the Federal Controller of Housing in Lagos State, Margaret Adejobi, said.

Adejobi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday, stating that the programme development was hindered by a shortage of land.

She said, “It is only Lagos State that do (sic) not have any National Housing Programme of all the 36 states.”

The controller highlighted the growing demand for housing in the state and the desire of the state’s housing department to meet this deficit.

READ ALSO: MDA’s Given Until Sep. 5 To Submit Budget Proposals For 2022

“The demand for housing in Lagos is huge. We have contractors on ground that if they give us the land today, we will start work immediately.

“Our minister and permanent secretary are really passionate about mass housing for Lagos State.”

She called on Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) with idle hectares of land in the state to allow for their use towards the mass housing programme project.

“Ministries and agencies have landed property all over Lagos which are being encroached upon.

“If, for example, they have about 100 hectares of land which they acquired and need just about three to five hectares, there is no point holding onto all the land.

“Why not make use of the ones you need and give our ministry some, let us do this mass housing that we have been canvassing for.

“My vision really is to have a better Lagos, I am a town planner, in the environment sector. My target is to build on what my predecessors have done, to make Lagos State a better place.”

About Author

Only Lagos Does Not Have National Housing Programme – State Official
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

If Borno Is Not Peaceful, Other Parts Of Nigeria Won't Be Peaceful - Zulum [ MAIN ]NEWSSOCIETY
January 17, 20210459

If Borno Is Not Peaceful, Other Parts Of Nigeria Won’t Be Peaceful – Zulum

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Decrying the matter of insecurity in the country, among other issues, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum said that if Borno State is not peaceful t
Read More
September 22, 20140157

Senate Committee Chairman Canvasses Accelerated Health Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Federal Government to speed up the implementation of the Universal Health Insuranc
Read More
NCAA Grants Boeing 737 Max Aircraft Approval To Fly AVIATIONCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 15, 20210636

Aviation Workers Raise Concern Over AMCON’s Transfer Of Arik’s Assets

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The transfer of some assets of Arik Air to the proposed NG Eagle airline is raising concerns of stakeholders in the aviation industry. The National Union of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.