Only In Nigeria SON Is Absent At Ports – SON DG

Only In Nigeria SON Is Absent At Ports – SON DG

April 20, 20210119
The Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Farooq Salim, decried the almost absence of officials of the organisation at some ports in Nigeria.

This was stated during his visit to a steel and allied manufacturing company KAM Holding, Ilorin.

He noted that it was important that the organisation had a presence at ports to ensure that goods entering the country were monitored for compliance issues.

“It is important to note that non-involvement of SON at some ports in the country’s operations has continued to pose challenges particularly to the agency’s compliance and monitoring units.

‘‘It is only in Nigeria that the nation’s standard organisation directorate is not at the ports to authenticate goods brought into the country. This is counterproductive to the economy of the nation.”

