fbpx
Only 7% Of Nigerian Adults Have Pension Accounts – Report

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSNEWSLETTER

Only 7% Of Nigerian Adults Have Pension Accounts – Report

July 14, 2021082
Only 7% Of Nigerian Adults Have Pension Accounts - Report

A recently-released report by Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) showed that the number of Nigerians with pension accounts was 7 percent.

In its survey, it found that 18 million uninsured Nigerian adults showed interest in microfinance, while only 2 percent were insured and 24 million adults without pensions saved towards their retirements.

The report, Access to Financial Services in Nigeria 2020 Survey, stated that Nigeria fell short of its National Financial Inclusion Strategy target.

It stated that Nigeria’s banked population, for the first time, grew to more than half of the country’s population.

In 2020, 51 percent of Nigerians used formal financial services like banks, microfinance, mobile money, insurance, among other financial services, the report said.

READ ALSO: Tambuwal Supports Electronic Transmission Of Votes

Between 2018 and 2020, the number of banked Nigerians rose to 45 percent from 40 percent, below the 70 percent target for 2020, however, the percentage of banked Nigerians was pegged at 51 percent.

The Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability (FSS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aishah Ahmad, said that “financial inclusion is a strong lever for bridging income inequality, combating poverty and preserving social harmony.

The CBN has accordingly been at the forefront of the efforts to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria by championing the development & implementation of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy led by the CBN Governor.”

Also commenting was the CEO of EFInA, Ashley Emmanuel, who said, “At our current rate of progress, we will not reach the 2020 financial inclusion targets until around 2030. However, we can reach these targets much faster if we follow paths taken by other African countries that have seen rapid financial inclusion growth due to mobile money.”

About Author

Only 7% Of Nigerian Adults Have Pension Accounts – Report
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Chinese Medical Arrive Nigeria COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 9, 20200330

15-man Chinese Medical Team Arrive Nigeria (Pictures)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A 15-man medical team from China has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The team arrived in Nigeria in a chartered Air Peace aircra
Read More
October 24, 2014098

MAN Group Kicks Against Registration Bid By Wine Importers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Ethanol Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (EMAN) has kicked against the registration bid at Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) by Wines Marketers and
Read More
January 18, 20140118

Automotive Policy: NAC Pledges Support For PAN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The renewed step by the National Automotive Council (NAC) to thoroughly implement the Automotive Policy Development Plan, approved by the federal government
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.