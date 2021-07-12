fbpx
Only 1% Of Lagos Residents Got 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine – Sanwo-Olu

July 12, 2021074
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday said that only one percent of Lagos residents received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanwo-Olu, while giving an update on the state of coronavirus pandemic in Lagos State, said he was working to improve access to the vaccines by residents.

According to him, one of the major ways of preventing the third wave of COVID-19 is the vaccination campaign.

”As of today, however, the percentage of residents of Lagos who have received two doses of the vaccine stands at a mere 1 percent,” he added.

”We recognise that this is not adequate, and given the imminent third wave, and our priority to reduce COVID-19 related deaths.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Delta Variant Discovered In Oyo State

”We are exploring all avenues possible to ramp up access to vaccination, so as to reach our herd immunity target of at least 60 percent COVID-19 vaccination coverage of the population of Lagos State.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the second batch of vaccines will arrive in the state soon and the second phase of vaccinations will begin.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

