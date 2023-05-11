Ongoing Projects Will Be Completed By Tinubu’s Administration – FG

The Federal Government (FG) has promised Nigerians that ongoing projects will not be abandoned by the incoming administration of President-Elect Bola Tinubu.

Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, announced this following the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, which was headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and lasted over seven hours.

He explained that the council has continued to certify numerous contracts worth billions of naira because they have promised to work to serve Nigerians until the end of time.

The Council granted N449.9 million for the construction of an airport master plan for the country’s 17 airports. Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja are two of them.

Other airports in Nigeria include Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri, Benin, Enugu, Maiduguri, Yola, Kaduna, Calabar, Ilorin, Sokoto, Ibadan, Jos, Akure, and Katsina.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, also announced that the Council approved two major contracts for Ogoni in the second phase, ₦22.8 billion water project and a N107 billion award for the remediation of newly identified hydro carbon impacted sites along the shoreline of Ogoni land.

