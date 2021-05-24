One Way Traffic Offenders Risk Prison Term, Vehicle Forfeiture In Lagos State

May 24, 2021 101

Motorists who get convicted for driving against traffic now risk up to a year in prison and forfeiture of their vehicle to the government. This was made known through a statement by the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (task force), Femi Moliki, on Sunday .

The task force announced that while on routine enforcement of traffic laws at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road on Friday, the Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, and his team impounded 10 vehicles for driving against traffic.

Jejeloye noted that despite the state’s impound-and-auction policy of the state, motorists still drive against traffic, adding that offenders now risk one-year imprisonment and vehicle forfeiture.

READ ALSO: Buhari Orders National Flag Be Flown At Half-mast

The statement read in part, “Forthwith, the task force will start prosecuting drivers of vehicles impounded for one-way (driving against traffic). It is appalling that despite the seizure of vehicles and their auction after obtaining a court order, a lot of motorists still drive against the traffic. The agency will now implement the traffic law against drivers driving against the normal flow of traffic, which stipulates one-year imprisonment for the drivers and the forfeiture of the vehicles.

“Despite the fact that a lot of lives have been cut short by vehicles driving against the traffic, many motorists are still in the habit of driving against the traffic, putting pedestrians and other road users’ lives in danger. No one will be spared in enforcing the law forthwith.”

The impounded vehicles are Sino truck with number plate LND 26 XW; Toyota Corolla, BDG 935 FY; A-Zebra, AGL 18 AH; Ford Limited, PF 3622 SPY; Toyota Matrix, KSF 15 DS; Highlander, LSD 01 GR; Toyota Hiace, GGE 506 XZ; minibus, BDG 484 TC; Toyota Hilux, KJA 392 XT; and Toyota Hilux, AAA 987 ET.