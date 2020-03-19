Ondo State Records Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Akure

Ondo State Government has confirmed that there is a suspected case of coronavirus in Akure, the state capital, which is being handled at the moment.

Earlier publications on Wednesday suggested that a man named David, who came into Nigeria from Maryland, United States of America, has been taken to a government hospital in Ondo State after being suspected of having Coronavirus.

According to reports, the man is currently being observed at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure, the state capital.

Confirming the reports, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro urged the people of Ondo state not to panic as the situation was under control.

Adegbenro said “There is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Ondo state as we speak but we are suspecting a case based on the fact that he arrived recently from the United States, and that’s all.

“We are isolating the person already and the blood sample will be taken to Lagos first tomorrow ( Thursday) morning.

“It is not a confirmed case and you are also aware that there’s a confirmed case in Ekiti but here, we are suspecting the old man had just arrived from the US and it was discovered that he has been coughing for the past one month.

We are keeping our fingers crossed and we are not leaving any stone unturned.”

