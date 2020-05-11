Ondo State Parliament to Resume Duties on Tuesday, May 12

By
- May 11, 2020
Ondo State

The Ondo State House of Assembly says it will resume legislative duties on Tuesday, after its indefinite break declared on April 7 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

This is contained in a statement made available to reporters by Mr Bode Adeyelu, the Clerk of the house, on Sunday in Akure.

Adeyelu said that the lawmakers distributed foodstuffs among other items to serve as palliatives to their various constituents while the stay-at-home order issued by the state government last.

The Clerk quoted the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, as urging the members to treat the resumption notice on Tuesday as very important because legislative assignments had been slated for their attention.

Source: VON

