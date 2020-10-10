Ondo State Governorship Election Begins

October 10, 2020 7

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and his wife arrived at polling unit 9 at Sacred Heart Cathedral Primary School, Akure to cast their votes. They arrived at exactly 9 am.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at most of the polling units within Akure south on time.

Before their arrival, most voters were already checking their names on the list of voters pasted on the walls at the polling units.

Security was tight, as vehicular movement was restricted.

At polling units 8 and 9 Akure South Cathedral Area, INEC staff including ad hoc were on ground.

Observers from the European Union (EU), and Center for Electoral Support were also on ground monitoring the governorship election.

At polling units 13 and 14, near NEPA and Water Corporation, Akure south, voting has commenced.

Low turnout of voters were observed for the moment. Many voters use face masks but no social distancing.

INEC officials also check the temperature of voters using the infrared thermometers as well as ensuring that voters sanitize their hands and a couple of security officials are on site.

Source: THISDAY