Ondo State Governorship Election: Akeredolu, Jegede, Other Candidates Sign Peace Pact

October 6, 2020028
Ondo State Governorship Election

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede; the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Agboola Ajayi, and others, have signed a peace pact ahead of the Ondo State Governorship election slated for October 10, 2020.

They signed the pact on Tuesday, pledging to shun violence during the election and avoid actions that may undermine the peace accord.

The event, facilitated by the National Peace Committee (NPC), had the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu; Inspector-General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Others in attendance included the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, Executive Director, YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo; traditional rulers from the state, and the DIG Of Police, Research, and Planning, Oyebade Adeleye.

Source: Channels TV

