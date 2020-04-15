Ondo State Government Imposes Daily Curfew to Minimize Spread of COVID-19

The Ondo State Government has announced that there would be a curfew between 7 pm and 7 am daily across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu announced this on Tuesday, saying more stringent measures had to be put in place to ensure compliance with the regulations passed to control the spread of the COVID19.

The governor also noted that anyone who flouts the directives would be arrested and detained.

“Henceforth we will be imposing a curfew from 7 pm to 7 am every day with effect from today 14th April 2020 until further notice.

“We will arrest and detain individuals found to have breached government’s directives on the restriction of movement of persons and goods, operation of business premises and community markets, religious gatherings and public bars and other social activities within the state,” Akeredolu stated.

However, there will be exceptions for food and medical items.

“The only exceptions are where food and medical items are sold with total compliance to social and physical distancing rules.

“We will arrest and detain individuals and goods being transported into Ondo State through our borders in breach of the extant directive on total closure of the borders.

“The only exceptions allowed are for purposes of obtaining food, seeking emergency lifesaving or chronic medical attention or obtaining security passes for such journeys in accordance with our regulations.

“The point must be made again that the fight against #COVID19 is a responsibility that will demand utmost seriousness & vigilance. There is a need for effective measures of containment, investigation, enforcement, and control.

“We will not shy away from our duty to ensure the same.”

Source: Channels TV