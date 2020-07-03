Ondo State First Lady Tests Positive for COVID-19

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of Ondo state governor, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source at the Ondo government house.

The source said the state’s first lady has gone on self-isolation.

The development comes two days after the governor announced that he had contracted the disease.

The source added that Oluwatoyin Adegbenro, wife of the late commissioner for health, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

TheCable had earlier reported that Wahab Adegbenro, the late commissioner, died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

She is said to be receiving treatment at the hospital of her late husband in Akure, the state capital.

TheCable had reported how four out of the 19 members of the state house of assembly who followed Akeredolu to Abuja for the submission of his re-election nomination form fell ill but refused to undergo COVID-19 test.

The results of the test conducted for commissioners, senior special advisers, top political office holders in Ondo and other aides attached to the governor’s office are yet to be released.