Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi Dumps APC for PDP

- June 21, 2020
Agboola Ajayi

Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo state,  has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He tendered his resignation letter at the APC secretariat in Apoi ward 2, Ese Odo local government area of the state on Sunday.

Shortly after leaving the ruling party in Ondo, Ajayi moved to the PDP secretariat in his ward, where he obtained a membership card.

The development comes hours after the police prevented him from leaving the government house, Akure.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable

