Ondo State Closes Borders Over Coronavirus

Ondo State has closed its borders neighbouring Ekiti, Edo, Osun, Kogi and Ogun states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure takes effect from 6.00 pm on Thursday, April 2.

According to the state government, the directive which was given on Wednesday follows the rise in the number of persons infected by the virus.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, the decision was taken after observing the possibility of the disease spreading into the state.

The closure of the border means no vehicles will be allowed into the state from any of the neighbouring states.

Ojogo explained that a monitoring team, including security operatives, has been set up and mobilized to ensure that the directive is followed to the letter.

Source: Channels TV