Ondo Monarch, Olufon Of Ifon, Shot Dead

November 27, 2020 49

Ondo Monarch, Isreal Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon in Ose local government area of the state, has been shot dead.

According to Tee-Leo Ikoro, Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo, the tragic incident occurred on Thursday as Adeusi was on his way from a meeting in Akure, the state capital, when he was attacked.

The monarch was returning from a meeting of the council of Obas when the tragic incident occurred.

He was said to have been shot at Elegbeka, a few kilometers from Owo town, and later rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owo, where he died.

The news of the monarch’s death broke hours after report of an attack on a branch of a commercial bank in Ode-Irele, headquarters of Irele local government area of Ondo.

The gunmen invaded the bank, which is located along Akure-Ado Ekiti expressway, around 4:10pm and started shooting sporadically,

According to a witness, the robbery operation lasted for over 50 minutes without any interruption from security agents.